Clive - Susan M. Witte, 76, died peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. Funeral services will be 2 pm Wednesday, November 25th at St. Francis Catholic Church in West Des Moines where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Due to social gathering limitations the service will be live streamed. Please visit Susan's obituary page on our website www.IlesCares.com
for a link 10 minutes prior to the service. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies with Susan's family using online condolences, available on the website.
Susan was born July 11, 1944 in Kansas City, MO to Frank and Helen (Pellegrino) Spano. Susan and Dennis Witte were married June 18, 1966. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved to cook, travel, play tennis, crochet, and spend time with family. She will be remembered for her enduring friendships and gracious personality.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Witte; children: Lisa (Richard) Coulson, Darrin (Diana) Witte, Ryan (Jill) Witte; grandchildren: Alex and Tyler Karabinus, Drew and Nate Witte, Allie, Kyle, and Elaina Witte; brothers: Ron (Candace) Spano and Mark (Carlus) Spano.
Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Point Hospice.