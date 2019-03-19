|
Susan Margaret Floden
Des Moines - Susan Margaret Floden was born October 27th, 1956. She passed away March 14th, 2019. Sue was born in Manning, Iowa. She grew up in Dedham and Carroll, Iowa before moving to Johnston, Iowa.
She started her working career as a clerk at HyVee, moving to Ardan's Catalog Showroom, Des Moines Public School District, and Younkers as a clerk or purchasing agent.
She met the love of her life in 1978 and married March 1st, 1980. She had three loving, caring kids, Chad, Tammy, and Crystal.
She was a very caring person to all and especially her family. She loved helping people and was always very generous with gifts. She especially loved spoiling her 5 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Hazel Ringleb, and her grandparents.
Sue had a positive outlook on life. Her greatest gift to everyone was her big heart and selfless nature. Above all else, she was devoted to her children and family, and cherished their time spent together.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Floden, son, Chad Floden, daughter Tammy (Thomas) Day, daughter Crystal (RJ) Goodwin, and grandchildren Annie, Hailey, and Amelia Floden, McKenna and Landon Day, sibling Alan (Cristina) Ringleb, Janea Pettitt (Dale Rose), and Randy (Holly) Ringleb.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines from 5-7p.m., with funeral services to begin at 7:00 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 19, 2019