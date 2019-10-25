|
Susan Marie Woodard
West Des Moines - Susan Marie Woodard, 56 of West Des Moines, Iowa passed away Saturday, September 28th in Marion, Iowa.
She was born on February 2, 1963 in Waterloo Iowa, daughter of Lawrence and Sandra (Vollenweider) Woodard.
Susan grew up in Decatur, Illinois and graduated from Dwight D Eisenhower High School. Susan had a love for theatre, musicals, movies and television throughout her life. She was active in theatrical productions throughout her high school years and after in Community Theater.
Susan had a love for making everyone smile, with her warmth and friendliness. She enjoyed her role as manager of The Palette, at the University of Illinois, Champaign, Illinois.
She was a lover of all animals throughout her life, especially her beloved Miniature Schnauzer "Scruffy" and cat "Bowie".
Susan was proceeded in death by her Son, Evan Alexander Davies of West Des Moines, Iowa in March of 2018.
She is survived by her Parents, of Overland Park, Kansas. Daughter Allegra Anne Davies (Partner, Zeke Kuehl), of Dallas Center, Iowa, Granddaughter, Saffron Davies and Grandson Evan Kuehl. Sisters, Anne Woodard (Albee Patnesky) of Santa Monica, California, Elizabeth Sill (Bob) of Springfield, Illinois. Brothers, Gregory Woodard (Sharon) of Des Moines, Iowa and Richard Woodard of Dallas, Texas. Nieces, Ashley Hamilton of Decatur, Illinois, Allison Woodard of Des Moines, Iowa, Mary Catherine Mullen of Dubuque, Iowa and nephew, Graham Hamilton, Decatur, Illinois. Her beloved Aunt Margie Everett of Cedar Rapids, Iowa who for the last 5 months loved and cared for her.
In lieu of flowers, Susan's wishes were to have donations be made to the Iowa- in the name of Susan Marie Woodard and Evan Alexander Davies. Private family memorial and service held in October with burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019