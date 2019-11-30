Services
O'Leary Funeral Service & Cremation Services
1020 Main Street
Norwalk, IA 50211
515-981-0700
Susan Martin

Susan Martin Obituary
Susan Martin

Norwalk - Susan Kay Martin, age 66, of Norwalk, died unexpectedly Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home.

Susan was a Senior Computer Programmer for the City of Des Moines for 25 years. Most recently she worked for Tyler Technologies of Ames. She is survived by her husband, Perry; two sons, Dennis and Brian; and two siblings, William (Margie) Steinfeldt and Shirley Halsey both of Eldora, IA.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th at O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services in Norwalk. The family will receive friends following services during a reception in the O'Leary Community Room.

For a complete life-story, on-line condolences and to send flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
