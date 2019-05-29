Services
Celebrate Life Iowa
1200 Valley West Drive #403-09
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 689-5522
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley Church
4343 Fuller Road
West Des Moines, IA
Memorial service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley Church
4343 Fuller Road
West Des Moines, IA
Des Moines - Susan May Hews passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26th, 2019 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday May 30th, with visitation at 10am until the start of service; Valley Church, 4343 Fuller Road, West Des Moines. Susan was born in Anchorage, Alaska. She is survived by her daughters Taffy Leonard and Lindsey Hews; grandsons Jeffrey Leonard, Jordan Leonard and Waylon Roberts; six great-grandchildren; siblings Danny Hews, Fred Hews and Cindy Magneson; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, MaryAnn Hews; father, Stanley Hews Sr.; brothers Stanley Hews Jr. and John Hews Sr.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hews Family at Celebrate Life Iowa, 1200 Valley West Drive, Suite 206-24, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019
