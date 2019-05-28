|
Susan (Warner) Nasternak
West Des Moines - Susan Nasternak, 63, passed away May 24, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Services will be held Thursday, May 30 at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. and a prayer service at 7.
Susan was born March 29, 1956 in Sioux City, IA to Diana (Yancey) and Darrel F. Warner. She graduated from Morningside College and worked in the insurance industry over 33 years, most recently at Principal.
Susan married the love of her life, David Nasternak on November 19, 2014 in Antigua. The couple's relationship spanned many years - first meeting as neighbors in Sioux City 39 years prior. Susan and David enjoyed many trips together and Susan enjoyed her flowers.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, David Nasternak and their Cavachon, Charlie; step-son, David, Jr.; her siblings, Lisa (Dan) Hoppenjans and David (Joy) Warner; her special cousin, David (Trish) Coriden; and many nieces and nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her dear parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the John Stoddard Cancer Center in loving memory of Susan. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 28, 2019