Susan Rae Brewer
Des Moines - Susan Rae Brewer, 65, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 from heart failure with her brother at her side. Sue was born in Iowa Falls on May 2, 1954 to Lee and Margaret Ann (Ridgway) Brewer. She graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1973 and soon after moved to Des Moines and worked at Mercy Hospital downtown. She could be best described as a "Drake fan", as she loved Drake softball, as well as men's and women's basketball.
Sue is survived by her mother, Ann of Iowa Falls; siblings, Cindy of Pensacola, FL, Todd of San Jose, CA, and Kurt (Kathy) of Clive; nephew, Ted and niece, Laura. She was preceded in death by her father, and her partner, Daniel Salem.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date. The family would also like to give a special thanks to the Rehabilitation Center of Des Moines for the care Sue received.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019