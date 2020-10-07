Susanne E. (Christensen) Rogers
Waukee - Susanne Elisabeth Christensen Rogers passed away on April 15, 2020, at Legacy Pointe in Waukee, IA. Susanne was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 11, 1952, the daughter of Svend and Elly Christensen.
Susanne immigrated to Iowa in the spring of 1954, with her parents and two siblings. She grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, and graduated from East High School. She went on to work for the State of Iowa in housekeeping for approximately 25 years.
Susanne loved camping with her husband, Rick and their furry friends. They had a campsite at Cutty's Campground, and enjoyed relaxing and playing board games.
Susanne is survived by her husband, Rick Rogers, brother, Hans Christensen, and sister, Karin George. She was preceded in death by her parents, Svend and Elly Christensen.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the American Diabetes Association
at PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.