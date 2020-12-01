Susie Criswell
Malcom - Susie Criswell, 71 of Malcom passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the UnityPoint Health Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. A private family service will be held at a later time. An open visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home in Montezuma from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be present at the visitation time and social distancing will apply. Also, the staff at the Holland-Coble Funeral Home will require no more than 15 people at a time during visitation hours and masks will be worn. Please plan accordingly. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or The Southwest Indian Children's Fund. Holland-Coble Funeral Home of Montezuma is in charge of arrangements.
Susie Jone Criswell, the daughter of Ernest and Lois Ford Larsen, was born on October 3, 1949 at Grinnell, Iowa. She grew up on the farm and graduated from Grinnell High School in 1967. She attended the Denver Women's College for fashion design. On November 13, 1970, Susie was united in marriage to Rodney Criswell at her parents' home outside of Malcom and to this union two children were born, Jennifer and Cheyenne. They lived in California after they were married while Rod was stationed in the Air Force. Rod and Susie farmed outside of Malcom. She was a stay at home mom and began working at Alexander Drug in 1981. Susie was best known for her wonderful decorations and amazing smile when customers came in. She also made many great friendships and held countless conversations over the years and was a help to many elderly people while working at Alexander Drug. Susie had the kindest heart and was known for always helping any children who needed her. Her grandchildren were a huge part of her life and she adored them as they did her. Susie worked for thirty years at the drug store and then took her talents and opened her own gift shop on the west side of the square in Montezuma for a couple of years. Susie enjoyed collecting native American artifacts and memorabilia and shared her talents with Mrs. Story's second grade class about the native culture. She loved to sew, shop, and decorate. Susie was a very talented cook and always filled her food with love, and passed her love of cooking to her grandchildren. She and Rod took several vacations with two of their oldest grandchildren. Susie enjoyed decorating the library display window, being a member of the Red Hat Society, and serving on the Board at Diamond Life which was very special to her.
Susie's amazing legacy will be honored and cherished by her husband of 50 years, Rodney Criswell of Malcom; her children, Jennifer (Mak) Dervo of Stone City, Ia, and Cheyenne (Carrie) Criswell of Dallas Center, Ia; her grandchildren, Journey Dawa, Jaruthat Dervo, Eliza Dervo, Emma Criswell, and Lily Criswell; bonus grandchildren, Linda Giddings, Jasmine Giddings, Ben Hansen, and Tenzin Lhaddon; siblings, Duane (Kathy) Larsen of Malcom and Linda Schneider of Johnston, Ia, and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother in infancy, Darrell Larsen, and a brother- in- law, Jerry Schneider.