Susie M. Knouse Milosevic GaleDes Moines - On June 8th, 2020 Susie passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 89 years old. A lifelong Iowan, Susie was well-loved by her family and friends. She absolutely loved the Iowa State Fair and spent over 50 years as an ISF camper. She enjoyed her time at Luther Park and made many friends there. She was active in the Red Hat Society there as well. She lived for delicious food, great company, and conversation.Susie was preceeded in death by her parents (Viola and Clarence Knouse), husbands (Paul Milosevic and Tom Gale), and sister and brother-in-law (Opal and Jim Laffoon). She is survived by her son Greg Milosevic, son Anthony Milosevic (wife Lynn), granddaughter Aubrey Milosevic, granddaughter Tracey Wright (husband Vince), and four great-grandchildren (Bella, Maddy, Tony, and Youssef).The family would like to thank Sunny View Care Center and Suncrest Home Health and Hospice for their care for her in her final days.Her funeral will be a private ceremony on Saturday, June 13th 2020 for immediate family only. It will be followed by a processional to Glendale Cemetery. Extended family and friends are invited to take part in the processional that will leave All Saints Catholic Church (650 NE 52nd Ave, Des Moines, IA 50313) at 10:30am to Glendale Cemetery. Once at the cemetery, friends and family are invited to a brief graveside memorial. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Animal Rescue League in her name.