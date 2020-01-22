|
Suzann Marie Judge
Des Moines - Suzann Marie was one of twin girls born to Frank and Leona Peiffer on August 3, 1936 in Keota, Iowa. Now, eighty-three years later, she has left this earth a better place. The ripples of her kindness and wisdom will be felt forever.
Suzann graduated from Keota High School in 1954, and then attended nursing school at St. Joseph Hospital in Ottumwa. She worked as a registered nurse for several hospitals and nursing homes throughout her career before moving on to become CEO of Bob's Tools in Des Moines.
Suzann married Robert Judge in Keota on June 28, 1958, and they had four children. She loved her family, friends and her faith while keeping busy quilting, sewing, painting and puzzles.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Lunch will follow the Mass with burial later that day in Melrose, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert, and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her sister Maryann Dunn, children Jeff (Dana) Judge, Jim (Rhonda) Judge, David (Cheri) Judge and Ann (Glenn) Van Treeck; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, stop and take a minute to tell someone you love them. Life is precious.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020