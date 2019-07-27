|
Suzanne (Tudy) Alea Mains
Des Moines - Warm, forever loyal, loving friend, always happy to see you, fun-loving and unconventional, wise, witty with a great sense of humor and always, always thinking of others, never a thought of herself. Despite a diagnosis in her late 20's that caused her to lose much of her sight, she leaves to the world and to all who knew and loved her the example and lesson to always stay positive and keep a good attitude. These words describe Tudy who traveled to heaven on July 25, 2019.
Tudy's faithfulness was displayed both personally and professionally. She remained in close contact with her East High School friends, many of whom started school together at Wallace Elementary. She also stayed close with the many nursing friends who studied together at the Mercy School of Nursing and began their careers together.
Tudy was an innovative leader. From an early age, she wanted to be a nurse. She worked for Mercy Hospital for 40 years where her spirit and commitment impacted patients, students, and staff with her unfailing positive approach to life. She began as a staff nurse, becoming an instructor at Mercy School of Nursing, moving into the role of Associate Director of the School of Nursing. In 1977 she was named Director of the School. A classroom is named in her honor. Under her leadership, a major revision of the curriculum took place and, at a time it was critically needed, a greater emphasis was placed on the care of the aged and on the development of gerontological nursing. In 1981 she was named Iowa Nurse of the Year and later, following her many skillful and successful years as the leader of the college, she was honored with the Distinguished Alumni Award.
Her curiosity, her intelligence, and her spirit came together as she and her Mom Vi travelled extensively, visiting four continents and numerous countries. She loved saying she and her mom continued to live in Des Moines and maintain their home for the convenience of their cat Tommy.
Her spirit will be celebrated by her 101-year old mom Viva Earp Mains, her nephews Lincoln Mains and Nathan Mains as well as hundreds of friends who loved her and reveled in her spirit.
To honor Tudy, keep a positive attitude, remember her wit, cherish the memories. In lieu of flowers, you may support her caring for others through a memorial contribution. Contributions may be directed to the Suzanne Mains Scholarship Fund in care of the Mercy Foundation, 411 Laurel St, Suite 2250, Des Moines, IA 50313 or to the East High School Alumni Foundation, Class of 1960 P.O. Box 696, Des Moines, IA 50303.
Please join us in the Community Room at Wesley Acres, 3524 Grand Avenue on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 for visitation and a service to celebrate her life. Visitation will begin at 1:00 followed by the Service at 2:00. All are invited to stay for fellowship following the Celebration of Life.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 27 to July 29, 2019