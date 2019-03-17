|
Suzanne C. Lippert
Des Moines - Suzanne C. Lippert, 59, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, IA, after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 am Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Grandview Park Funeral Home, the service will follow immediately after. The family would then like to invite friends and family to a luncheon served after the service. Sue will be placed in the columbarium at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa, at 1 pm.
Sue was born October 8, 1959, in Hazel Crest, IL, to Clarence and Shirley (Watson) Lippert. In 1967, the family moved to Des Moines where Sue and her siblings grew up. She had a true love for animals, all animals, and she cared for numerous pets throughout her lifetime. Sue had many cats she loved and was always willing to make room for one more.
Sue is survived by her siblings, Daniel (Annette) Lippert of Johnston, IA, Patrick Lippert of Des Moines, IA, Michelle (Ozzy Thorland) Lippert of Cumming, IA; nephew, Joshua Lippert; niece, Alyssa Thorland; uncle, Richard "Dick" Lippert of Rockford, IL; aunt, Dorothy Amundson of Waterloo, IA; as well as many friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; uncles, Clarendon "Butch" and William "Bill" Lippert; her best friend, Jill; as well as all of her beloved pets.
Contributions may be made to the ARL. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019