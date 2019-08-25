|
Suzanne Kirkham Zaffarano, 92, was born Sept 4, 1926, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Annie Constance Maybrook and Ernest Edward Kirkham. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother David, sister Joan, and beloved husband Daniel Joseph Zaffarano. She is survived by her six children: Dario (Janice Seibel), Erica (Jonathan Walther), Elisa (Troy Carlson), Bianca (Nicholas Koszewski), Gina (Michael Keller) and Monica, 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Suzy instilled in her children a strong work ethic, a love of nature, adventure and music. She was an avid supporter of the arts in Ames, including AIOFA (Ames International Orchestra Festival Association), Town and Gown and the Ames Choral Society, and championed aspiring young artists. She was instrumental in starting the Musicale, a fundraiser for scholarships in the music department at ISU. She authored the newsletter for the King's Singers, an acapella men's group from England and facilitated their first visit to Ames.
She died as she lived, gracious and sincere, thanking all those who attended her during her final days and worried that she should not inconvenience anyone. She didn't want friends who had not been in contact with her recently to feel embarrassed about lack of communication and wanted her kids to thank all of you who touched her life.
She loved deeply and passionately, and is profoundly missed by her family, who carry her playful energy and love in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests tax-deductible donations be sent to Ziggy's Art bus (https://www.ziggysartbus.org) or Ames Town and Gown (Ames Town & Gown, PO Box 1134, Ames, IA 50014-1134).
The family will be hosting a celebration of her life October 12, from 2-5 at St. John's by the Campus, Ames, Iowa. Please join us in honoring her life with joy and memories of Suzy; a life well lived, and well loved.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019