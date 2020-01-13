|
Suzanne "Sue" (Steele) Reeves
Sergeant Bluff - Suzanne "Sue" (Steele) Reeves, 77, Sgt. Bluff, formerly of Des Moines, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, January 11, 2020 during a brief stay at St. Luke's Hospital in Sioux City, IA.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 am Friday, January 17 at Mater Dei Parish, Nativity with a Visitation one hour prior to service time. A Memorial Service and burial will be held at a later date in Des Moines, IA. The full obituary can be found at waterburyfuneralserviceinc.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020