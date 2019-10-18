|
Suzanne Sievers
Jefferson - Memorial services for Suzanne Sievers, 69, of Jefferson, will be held at 11:00am Monday, October 21, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Jefferson, IA. The family will be present to greet friends at the church beginning at 9:30am Monday. Following the 11:00am memorial service, a meal will be served in Fellowship Hall and the family will visit with friends at that time, too.
Private interment will be in the Jefferson Cemetery at a later time.
Survivors include her three children: Shelby (Rod) VanNordstrand of Council Bluffs, IA; Chris (Calista) Sievers of Ankeny, IA; and Ashley (Jaimeson Parkin) Sievers of Minneapolis, MN; three grandchildren: Reed, Madelyn, and Kinley; brother, John (Joyce) Whitaker of Albany, MO; sister, Rita (Dale) Tidwell of Wiggins, CO; other relatives and many friends.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Services were arranged by Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home, Jefferson, Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019