Suzanne Verene Cohn Engman
Des Moines - Suzanne Verene Cohn Engman died peacefully at the age of 81 on Sunday, November 15, 2020, with her family by her side. A private graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Jewish Glendale Cemetery.

Suzanne was born in Pocatello, Idaho and spent her early years in Montana, Minneapolis and then Waterloo. She was not only highly intelligent, but she was talented and beautiful, being voted Miss Waterloo and Miss Iowa runner-up. Suzanne married Larry Engman in 1959 and raised three children (David, Tracy and Rob), while completing BA, MA (Psychology) and JD degrees, all at Drake University. She had boundless energy, especially during law school, when she balanced homemaking, driving kids to lessons, performances and tournaments, and studying the law, typically falling asleep in the wee hours on a pile of law books, pens and legal pads. Suzanne served as Assistant Polk County Attorney for many years, after which she was a member and chair of the Des Moines Civil Service Commission. In the latter role, she counseled junior police officers both on legal aspects of their work and generally on how to be successful young professionals and earned the name "Mama Sue" for this role. Suzanne would occasionally accompany police on operations to advise on key elements of searches and arrests. She performed in many plays and musicals at the Des Moines Community Playhouse and enjoyed golf, tennis and travel with Larry and the children. Finally, Suzanne was active in Democratic politics, being a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, and was a strong supporter of a number of civic and Jewish causes, including founding Engman Camp Shalom with Larry. Suzanne will be remembered for her love of family, ability to repair almost anything in the home, sense of humor, outstanding cooking and her caring and nurturing nature, reflected in her children and grandchildren.
The most important thing in Suzanne's life was her family. She is survived by her loving husband Larry, sister Marcia Cohn Lieberman, son David Engman, daughter-in-law Luz Engman, grandchildren Audrey and Nathan Engman, daughter Tracy Finkelshteyn, grandchildren Becca and Anya Finkelshteyn, son Robert Engman, daughter-in-law Kristin Engman and grandchildren Ben and Charlie Jones. Suzanne was predeceased by her parents Irving and Verene Cohn. May her memory be a blessing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Engman Camp Shalom in care of the Des Moines Jewish Federation.