Suzette Roach
Norwalk - Suzette Louanna (Curtis) Roach, age 71, of Norwalk died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Des Moines.
She is survived by Donnie of Norwalk; two sons, Curt (Missy) of Prole and their three children, Bailey, Garret, and Madison and Kevin of Des Moines; her mother, Vida Curtis of Pleasant Hill; three siblings a brother Frank (Debbie) Curtis of Norwalk and two sisters, Jeonia Curtis of Des Moines and Kristi (John) Stockton of Leawood, KS; a brother-in-law David (Dee) Roach of Cumming; a sister-in-law, Linda (Fred) Reese of Bronson, IA; and host of family and friends.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, October 24th with a Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m. Friday, October 25th at O'Leary Funeral Services in Norwalk. For a complete obituary, on-line condolences and to order flowers visit www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019