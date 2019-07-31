Services
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Anthony Church
Knoxville, IA
Sylvia Cole Obituary
Knoxville - A Mass of Christian Burial for Sylvia Cole, age 91 of Knoxville, will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Anthony Church in Knoxville at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Homestead Assisted Living in Knoxville, Every Step Hospice/Kavanagh House in Des Moines or the Knoxville Public Library. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Candy (Greg) Jerkins of Knoxville, Cindi (Mark) Hayes of Mt. Pleasant, Lynn (Ray) Witzenburg of Des Moines, 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; 2 step great-great grandchildren and 2 sisters-in-law.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 31, 2019
