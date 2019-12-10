|
|
Sylvia (Pinegar) Kinney
Grimes - Sylvia Sue (Pinegar) Kinney, 82, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Mercy One in Des Moines.
Sylvia was born in Grimes, IA, February 25, 1937, daughter of Harold Ernest and Daisy LaDonna (Clark) Pinegar. She received her education in the Grimes Schools where she graduated in 1954. On August 10, 1957 she married Patrick Kinney and they made their home in Grimes most of their married life where they raised their family.
Sylvia enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears, camping, fishing and
reading books by her favorite author James Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Patrick in 2011, two sons; Patrick and Paul, sister
June Chambers and brothers; Richard, Jim and Joe.
Sylvia is survived by her children; Wayne (Becky) Kinney of Van Meter, Kristine (Pat) Rose and Richard
Kinney both of Grimes, Patricia (Steve) Searcy of Des Moines, and Susan (Jim) Johnson of Hedrick and
11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Brandt Funeral Home in
Dallas Center where friends may call Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be at the Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019