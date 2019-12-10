Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brandt Funeral Home
Dallas Center, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Brandt Funeral Home
Dallas Center, IA
View Map
Resources
Sylvia (Pinegar) Kinney


1937 - 2019
Sylvia (Pinegar) Kinney Obituary
Sylvia (Pinegar) Kinney

Grimes - Sylvia Sue (Pinegar) Kinney, 82, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Mercy One in Des Moines.

Sylvia was born in Grimes, IA, February 25, 1937, daughter of Harold Ernest and Daisy LaDonna (Clark) Pinegar. She received her education in the Grimes Schools where she graduated in 1954. On August 10, 1957 she married Patrick Kinney and they made their home in Grimes most of their married life where they raised their family.

Sylvia enjoyed cheering on the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears, camping, fishing and

reading books by her favorite author James Patterson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Patrick in 2011, two sons; Patrick and Paul, sister

June Chambers and brothers; Richard, Jim and Joe.

Sylvia is survived by her children; Wayne (Becky) Kinney of Van Meter, Kristine (Pat) Rose and Richard

Kinney both of Grimes, Patricia (Steve) Searcy of Des Moines, and Susan (Jim) Johnson of Hedrick and

11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Brandt Funeral Home in

Dallas Center where friends may call Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be at the Sunny Hill Cemetery in Grimes.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
