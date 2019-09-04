Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel
505 E Court Ave
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-1663
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Winterset, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia "Sy" Petersen


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia "Sy" Petersen Obituary
Sylvia "Sy" Petersen

Winterset - Sylvia "Sy" Petersen, 92, of Winterset, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home. A memorial service was held at 11 AM Tuesday, September 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Interment of her cremains was in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a future designation.

Survivors include her husband, Harry; and children, LeRoy (Sue) Benge, Lyla (Rick) Dunmire, and Steve Benge all of Winterset.

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel is handling arrangements for her service. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now