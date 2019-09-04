|
|
Sylvia "Sy" Petersen
Winterset - Sylvia "Sy" Petersen, 92, of Winterset, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her home. A memorial service was held at 11 AM Tuesday, September 3, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. Interment of her cremains was in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to her family for a future designation.
Survivors include her husband, Harry; and children, LeRoy (Sue) Benge, Lyla (Rick) Dunmire, and Steve Benge all of Winterset.
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home Winterset Chapel is handling arrangements for her service. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019