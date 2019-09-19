Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Indianola, IA
Burial
Following Services
I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Sylvia C. Strable, 79, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Arbor Springs in West Des Moines, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at the First Baptist Church in Indianola, of which she was a long-time member. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Sylvia was born in Iowa City, IA and adopted at birth by Walter and Helen (Rundberg) Doyscher. She grew up in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from East High School. She worked as a secretary at several companies, including DFM Corporation in West Des Moines. She married Frank Strable in 1960 and they were married 45 years. Her faith was her cornerstone and she was very active in her churches, including mentoring many teenagers through teaching Sunday school, bible school, and confirmation. She really enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and many friends.

Sylvia is survived by many family and friends including her children: David (Sally) Strable of Indianola, IA, Deborah (Eric) Preuss of Ankeny, IA, Deanna (Dwight) Soethout of Urbandale, IA; grandchildren: Gennea, Jordan and Ellie Strable, Matt and Aaron Preuss, Lindsay (Ben) Preuss Anderson, Peyton and Connor Soethout; and great granddaughter Aunistee Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and other family members.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 20 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, with family present from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are preferred to the First Baptist Church in Indianola. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 19, 2019
