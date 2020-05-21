|
|
Tala Fierle
Ankeny, Iowa - Tala May Textor Fierle age 80, most recently of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Friday May 8th at her home. A private celebration of life will be held by family and a memorial video will be created for friends and family across the country.
Tala was born on May 4th, 1940 in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of Arthur & Helene Textor. Tala graduated from Scarsdale High School in N.Y. and attended the Juilliard school of music in New York City for piano, something she would enjoy doing her entire life.
Tala finished schooling at Parsons College in Fairfield, Iowa where she met Robert Cramer during their senior year. A few years after graduation, Robert & Tala were married on May 1st, 1965 in New York City. They had one son together, Reynolds, born in Algona, Iowa in 1968.
After divorcing in 1973, Tala and her son Reynolds moved to New York to be closer to her parents. In 1985, while attending Trinity Lutheran Church, Tala met and soon married Otto Brehm and resided in Scarsdale, N.Y. Otto had three adult children Alex, Michael and Gretchen who enjoyed their new stepmother. Otto worked hard for many years in his family business, the Otto Brehm Flour Company. Tala loved the bread conventions and trips they would take together. Otto even got Tala to go back to visit Germany where his father grew up. Sadly, after many great years Tala, became a widow when Otto passed away.
A few years later, Tala was introduced through a friend to another successful businessman, Robert Fierle from the Buffalo, New York area. Soon after dating, they were married in 1994 and resided at Lost Elms in East Aurora, New York. Robert had nine adult children; Donna, Karen, Bob Jr, Gretchen, Laura, Rachel, Julia, Bill and Peter, and once again Tala was part of a big extended family. Tala enjoyed riding her horses and after learning what her granddaughter Ashley challenges were, helped start a riding group for special need and autistic children at her new riding arena that Robert built. During their marriage, Tala & Robert spent every winter in Jupiter, Florida and were members of Jupiter Hills Golf Club. They enjoyed playing golf together and socializing with their many friends. They also enjoyed taking sailboat trips on their beautiful 75-foot boat named of course, "Tala". Sadly, Tala once again became a widow after Robert passed away in 2013.
By this time, Tala's son Reynolds was far into his lifelong career with Fareway Stores, had a daughter Ashley and a son Zach in Iowa with Kori. Tala enjoyed her visits to Iowa and had many friends in Jupiter and in New York, however things were different now being alone. It was just her 5 cats and greyhound keeping her company.
In 2014, Reynolds and Sheila were married and in 2018 they had a son, Benny. This would be the catalyst for Tala moving to Iowa in August 2019. She knew she wanted to spend her future near her family and grandchildren. No one could have guessed her time would be so short. God had a plan for helping Tala get back to Iowa. No one knew that purpose would be to have her family around her during her final weeks on this earth. Tala was given a diagnosis of a rare form of blood cancer and only a few weeks to fight. Her family feels so fortunate to be able to spend her last months and days together.
If you met Tala, you never forgot her. Whether it was her feisty attitude, her love of all thing's cats, her signature pink lipstick or her fire red convertibles. She was an advocate for animal rescue and adopted many dogs and cats in her life. She loved to cook, dance to Elvis songs and loved a good glass of red wine. She loved to go fishing and enjoyed the big catch and enjoyed a good game of bridge. She loved God and would only miss a church service to watch Tom Brady if the Patriots played at Noon.
Tala lived her life on her own terms, and she left the world in the same way. Left to carry on her memories are her friends in Florida and N.Y., the Brehm and Fierle Family members and her only son Reynolds Cramer (Sheila), her grandchildren Ashley, Zach, Benny.
Thank you to the Methodist Hospital & Hospice team in Des Moines, Anne and A Plus Home Care, Briarwood Golf Staff, the fun team at Central Bank and her neighbors in Ankeny. Memorials made be made in memory of Tala Fierle with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue. https://aheinz57.networkforgood.com/projects/90176-everyday-giving-page
Published in Des Moines Register from May 21 to May 24, 2020