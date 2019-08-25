Services
Tamara Rogers


1949 - 2019
Tamara Rogers Obituary
Tamara Rogers

Des Moines - Tamara Rogers, 69, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Unity Pointe Hospice-Taylor House. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 4, 1949 to Stanley and Helen Free.

She worked for Dahl's Grocery Store in the Cafeteria, from which she retired.

Tamara is survived by her husband, Loren "Pat" Rogers; brother, Raymond (Sue) Free; sisters, Carolyn DeVriese and Terry McGinnis.

Tamara has requested no services be held at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tamara's family.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019
