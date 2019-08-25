|
|
Tamara Rogers
Des Moines - Tamara Rogers, 69, passed away on August 21, 2019 at Unity Pointe Hospice-Taylor House. She was born in Des Moines, Iowa on December 4, 1949 to Stanley and Helen Free.
She worked for Dahl's Grocery Store in the Cafeteria, from which she retired.
Tamara is survived by her husband, Loren "Pat" Rogers; brother, Raymond (Sue) Free; sisters, Carolyn DeVriese and Terry McGinnis.
Tamara has requested no services be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tamara's family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019