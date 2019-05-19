|
Tami Lea Nelson
Gilbert, AZ - Tami Lea Nelson, 44, passed away after a brief, but fierce, battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) on May 4, 2019. Tami was born in Des Moines, IA on September 28, 1974 to Lynn Dianne Breese and David A. Nelson. She attended primary/secondary school in Bondurant, Polk City, and Johnston, then attended classes at DMACC and WITCC before relocating to Arizona in her 20s. She attended classes at ASU and enjoyed tutoring biology students. She had a passion for singing, biology, art, cats, hoodies, and Adidas shoes, and a fondness for the musical stylings of REM, They Might be Giants, and The Newsboys. Her favorite memories were of watching movies and eating popcorn with her mom.
Tami is preceded in death by her "Grammy," Catherine May (Winn) Breese of Ankeny, her nephew, Ian Paul Frisk of Johnston, and her dear friend and favorite art educator, Daniel Gerard Weiss of Des Moines. She is survived by her cherished mother, Lynn Breese of Gilbert, AZ, her siblings, Tara DeLynn (Frisk) Antle of Alleman, IA, Tonya (Bakker) Hotz of Tucson, AZ, Tory Allen Frisk of Johnston, IA, and Tia T. Nelson of Gilbert, AZ, and many nieces and nephews, Zachary, Kendall, and Matthew Antle, Anna, Evan, and Owen Frisk, Logan, Addison, Sheridan, and Seagan Rerecich, and Quinn Nelson-Romero. Tami also forever remains in the hearts of countless beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends all over the globe.
The family will conduct a small graveside ceremony at a future date to commit Tami to her eternal rest at Oralabor Cemetery in Ankeny, IA. All friends and family will be welcome to attend.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 19, 2019