Tami P. Irving
Clive - Tami P. Irving, 59, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Des Moines. A memorial service will be held at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life gathering at a place still to be determined.
Survivors include her husband, David Irving and son, Ian Irving of Clive; brother, Martin Ogle; sister-in-law, Shelly (Jim) Horten, Vickie (Ron) Obraza, and brother-in-law, Greg (Kristi) Irving. Tami was preceded in death by her parents, I.M. Ogle and Loranell; and brother, William Felter.
The family wishes to thank the staff at MercyOne Medical Center for the care Tami received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Animal Rescue League. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for full obituary, online condolences for the Irving family, and the location of the celebration of life.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020