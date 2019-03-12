|
Tammy Lehman
Altoona - Tammy Lehman, 60, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Road.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon immediately following at the same location. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. For condolences please visit:www.iowafuneralplanning.com.
Tamera Anne Maydew was born in Clinton, Iowa; she was the daughter of Harold Maydew and Karen Carlsen. Tammy was united in marriage to Terry John Lehman on June 23, 1979, in Nevada, Iowa and they had resided in Indianola and most recently she moved to Altoona, Iowa. Tammy had just become a grandma and was loving every minute of her blessing. She loved her job as a hospice nurse which had been a lifelong dream job.
Left to cherish in her memory are her daughters, Mira (Callan Molinari) Bellwether, and Erin (Aaron) Carlo and the light of her life grandson, Henry John Carlo, parents, Karen (Norma Peterson) Carlsen, brother, Scott Maydew, niece, Amy Cady and several great nieces and nephews.
In death Tammy rejoins her husband of 21 years, Terry Lehman, her father, Harold Maydew and grandparents, Carl and Lee Carlsen and Dale and Laura Maydew.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 12, 2019