Tamra L. MasonDes Moines - Tamra Lynn Mason, age 58, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 with her husband and daughter by her side at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.Tammy was born to Phillip and Carol (Johnston) Watters on September 15, 1961 in Des Moines, Iowa. She attended Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. On October 10, 1992, Tammy was united in marriage to Gary Dean Mason. Gary brought his daughter, Lindsey Mason, to their new family and Tammy loved her as her own. They welcomed Erin Lynn Mason on August 12, 1994.Tammy worked for All State Industries and the State of Iowa until 2013. Beyond family, Tammy was a beloved friend to many. Flamboyant and fun, she was always the life of the party! Tammy was witty, loved to make others laugh, and would easily laugh at herself, too. Family and friends often turned to Tammy for advice. Her solid common sense offered wisdom and comfort. Her motto was "Family is everything and children come first!".Tammy is survived by her husband, Gary Mason, of Des Moines, Iowa; her daughters, Lindsey Mason of Ogden, Utah and Erin Mason of West Des Moines, Iowa; her sister, Trisha (Vince) Scavo of Des Moines, Iowa, and her brother, Michael (Lisa) Watters of Waukee, Iowa; her granddaughters; Elizabeth, Rebecca, and Alyssa; her nieces and nephews; Mikayla, Vince, Michael, Joseph, Lucy, and Luie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phil and Carol Watters; her infant brothers Trent and Troy.Funeral services will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19. Tammy will be laid to rest in Highland Memory Gardens in Des Moines, Iowa.Memorials may be directed to the ARL of Iowa. Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale, Iowa is handling her arrangements.