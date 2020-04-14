|
Tannya Kay Nordyke-Ormsby
Princeton, MO - Tannya Kay Nordyke-Ormsby, 62, of Princeton, MO, formerly of West Des Moines, IA, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family
Tannya was born on April 17, 1957, in Des Moines, Iowa to Raymond and Helen Dianne (Calvert) Nordyke. She was raised in West Des Moines and was a 1975 graduate of Valley High School.
She attended Des Moines Area Community College, graduating with an Executive Secretary degree. Soon after she began her career with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company (Qwest), in the business office, retiring as a Circuit Designer after 30 years of service. Throughout, she was a proud and loyal member of Communications Workers of America, Local 7102. She was a faithful member of the Lineville Baptist Church, Lineville, Iowa.
On April 7, 2012, was united in marriage to Mark Christopher Ormsby in Lineville, Iowa, who survives her.
Also surviving are sons Anthony (Amanda) Dunsky of Earlham, IA, Jacob, Brayden, and Christopher Ormsby all of Princeton, MO; daughters Jacklyn Ormsby, of St. Joseph, MO and Brooklyn Ormsby of Princeton; grandchildren, Anthony (AJ) Dunsky and Carlie Dunsky of Earlham; brothers Michael (Debbie) Nordyke of Princeton; Steve (Beverly) Nordyke, of Lineville, IA; Ted (Dorothy) Calvert, of Denver, CO; and sister, Tina (Robert) Tubb, of Phoenix, AZ. Tannya was preceded in death by her parents, and her great aunt and uncle, Mae and Joseph Mitcham, formerly of West Des Moines, IA.
Tannya has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home Princeton, MO. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Princeton Cemetery, Princeton, MO.
The family will greet friends from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, Saturday, April 18th at the Lineville Baptist Church, Lineville, Iowa with a 10 person limit at a time due to the COVID - 19 virus. Memorial contributions may be made to the "Journey For Joy", Leon, Iowa, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences can be left at
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020