Tara Marie (Pearson) Swift
Tara Marie (Pearson) Swift, 45, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Dublin, California. Despite a terminal cancer diagnosis, Tara remained as positive and strong as she had been her whole life.
She was born on January 26, 1975, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Dan and Sharon Pearson. She was baptized into the Catholic faith and attended Dowling High School in West Des Moines, graduating in 1993. Tara was a gifted athlete and while in high school, she was on the winning teams for the state tournament in 1992 for both basketball and softball. She was selected to the all-tournament teams in both sports in 1992 and 1993. Tara attended Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois on a full-ride scholarship playing softball. She graduated in 1998 with degrees in nursing and psychology. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Dowling High School, which she was very proud of.
In 1999, Tara moved to California in search of warmer weather. While there, she met her future husband, Michael Swift. Together they had two children, Aviana and Alec, who were the loves of her life. Her world revolved around her children and family, and she enjoyed their time spent traveling together. Tara's beauty, sense of humor, generous loving spirit, and inspirational strength will be missed by all who knew her. She had an unending zest for life that she showed for every new adventure presented to her.
Tara is survived by her loving husband, Michael; children, Aviana (8) and Alec (6); parents, Dan and Sharon Pearson of West Des Moines, IA; grandmother, Velma Berns of Elkader, IA; and brother, Brett (Andrea) Pearson of Urbandale, IA; nephew and niece Marek and Mila Pearson of Urbandale, IA; also surviving are mother-in-law, Catherine (Michael) Johnston of Galt, CA; brother-in-law, Justin (Nickie) Swift of San Ramon, CA; and niece Ella Swift.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date. For future information, contact Graham-Hitch Mortuary at 925-846-5624. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions will be directed to future education needs for her children at www.gofundme.com under the Tara Swift (Pearson) Memorial / Kids College Fund.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020