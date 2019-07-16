|
|
Tassos Papadopoulos
Clive, IA - Tassos Papadopoulos, 83, passed away surrounded by his family on July 14, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm, Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. A Trisagion Service will begin at 7pm. A funeral service will be held at 10 am, Thursday, July 18 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery.
Tassos was born in Filiatra Messinias, Greece on August 15, 1935. Tassos was married to Christine on September 15, 1968 in Athens, Greece. Shortly after, they immigrated to the United States and made their home in Des Moines. Tassos was a Restaurateur and owned Best Steakhouse, in the Eastgate Plaza on E. 14th and Euclid for 30 years. He retired in 2004.
Tassos was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. He enjoyed following the stock markets, talking politics and the company of family and friends.
Tassos is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine; his son , Tim and daughter-in-law, Tami (Taylor) Papadopoulos of Urbandale; his beloved grandchildren, Taso and Sydney Papadopoulos, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Efthymios and Anthoula Papadopoulos of Filiatra, Greece; and his brother, Athanasios Papadopoulos of Filiatra.
Memorial contributions may be directed to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, University of Iowa Center for Advancement
c/o UI Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund, PO Box 4550 Iowa City, IA 52244-4550 or St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 16 to July 18, 2019