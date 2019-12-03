Resources
More Obituaries for Taylor Babcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taylor Dean Babcock

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Taylor Dean Babcock Obituary
Taylor Dean Babcock

Mitchellville - Taylor Babcock, 20, passed away November 30, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with services to follow at 12 p.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St. SW in Altoona. Burial will take place at Mitchellville Cemetery.

Taylor is survived by his parents, Randall and Jan Babcock; siblings, Michael Babcock, Rick (Marquisha) Babcock, David (Jenifer) Marlenee, Amber Marlenee, and Angela (Adam) Schaff; nieces and nephews, Lidia, Matthew, Ashton, Eli, Noa, Ryelynn, Dax, Ashley, and Kyeus; grandparents, Richard and Geri Babcock, Marvin and Judy Taylor; as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rose Babcock, and his cousin, Micah Foster.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Taylor Babcock Memorial Fund, 107 3rd St. NE, Mitchellville, IA 50169. Complete obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Taylor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -