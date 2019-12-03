|
Taylor Dean Babcock
Mitchellville - Taylor Babcock, 20, passed away November 30, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with services to follow at 12 p.m., on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1701 8th St. SW in Altoona. Burial will take place at Mitchellville Cemetery.
Taylor is survived by his parents, Randall and Jan Babcock; siblings, Michael Babcock, Rick (Marquisha) Babcock, David (Jenifer) Marlenee, Amber Marlenee, and Angela (Adam) Schaff; nieces and nephews, Lidia, Matthew, Ashton, Eli, Noa, Ryelynn, Dax, Ashley, and Kyeus; grandparents, Richard and Geri Babcock, Marvin and Judy Taylor; as well as other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Rose Babcock, and his cousin, Micah Foster.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Taylor Babcock Memorial Fund, 107 3rd St. NE, Mitchellville, IA 50169. Complete obituary at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019