McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Taylor Rhiner Obituary
Taylor Rhiner

West Des Moines - Taylor Allen Rhiner, 31, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at McLaren's Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.

A full obituary and thoughtful condolences may be found on Taylor's page at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
