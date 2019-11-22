|
|
Taylor Rhiner
West Des Moines - Taylor Allen Rhiner, 31, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at McLaren's Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family for a future designation.
A full obituary and thoughtful condolences may be found on Taylor's page at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019