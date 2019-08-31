Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
First United Methodist Church
Ted Haney


1932 - 2019
Ted Haney Obituary
Ted Haney

Knoxville - A Funeral service for Ted Haney, age 86 of Knoxville, will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church or to the . Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry; children: Raymond Milo (Marsha) Haney, Pam Haney, Deborah Evans, Denise (Bernard) Lee and Dennis Haney (Mark Benson); grandchildren: Dustin (Andrea) Haney, Angie Haney, Brandy (Luke) Pidde, Shelby Lee (Tyler Green), Eric (Hannah) Lee, Jenna Lee, Grace Haney, Adam Lee and Emma Haney; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dale Ford; siblings: Jack (Caroline) Haney, Connie (Ron) Rider, Peggy (Ron) Smith, Patty (Fred) Smith, Doug (Cindy) Smith and Roger (Diane) Smith.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 31, 2019
