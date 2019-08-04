|
Ted Threlkeld
West Des Moines - Ted F. Threlkeld, 87, passed away at home on Friday, July 26 with his wife and stepson at his side.
Ted was born in 1932 to Ross and Therissa Threlkeld.
He was a 1951 graduate of Maxwell High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball.
Ted served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War.
He retired from Iowa Electric Light and Power Company in Nevada after 40 years of service.
Ted and Mary Jo recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
In his prime Ted was nearly a scratch golfer. In retirement winters were spent in Florida and Arizona playing golf with family and friends.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother. He is survived by his wife Mary Jo, stepson Brad Beattie, daughter Amy Bender, sister Norma Staley, one nephew, five nieces and many dear friends.
A service will be held with military honors at Glendale Cemetery on Friday, August 9th at noon.
The family extends their sincere thanks to Tammy and Melinda of Wesley Life Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wesley Life Hospice in Johnston, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 4, 2019