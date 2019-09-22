|
Teresa Anne Schaefer
Des Moines - Teresa Anne Schaefer, 89, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Des Moines. Cremation rites have been accorded and private inurnment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bauer, IA. Memorial services are pending at a later date.
Teresa was born January 30, 1930, in Melrose, Iowa, to Urban and Loretto (Lee) Ohnemus. She married Vincent George Schaefer on July 23, 1949, at St. John's Catholic Church in Des Moines and made their home in Beaverdale where they raised their seven children.
Teresa is survived by her children, Beth (Paul) Loehnen of Missoula, MT, Kathy (Kirby) Warren of Omaha, NE, Debra (Chris) Barnhart of Springfield, MO, Cindy (Hollie) Smith of Des Moines, Peggy (Bill) Warner of Johnston, Ted (Christine) Schaefer of Evergreen, CO, and Dan (Maureen) Schaefer of Des Moines; four siblings, Madonna Sisson of Arvada, CO, Maggie Murphy of Altoona, IA, Leo Ohnemus of Phoenix, AZ, and Carl Ohnemus of West Des Moines; 19 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, her parents, and her siblings, Frederick, John, Mary, Paul, Joseph, and James.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic School or the Calvin Community Good Samaritan Fund. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019