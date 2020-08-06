Teresa Diane Phelps
Moravia - Teresa Diane Phelps, 61, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Memorial services will be live streamed on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 am on (https://www.facebook.com/diane.phelps.165?ref=br_rs
). Memorial contributions may be directed to the University of Iowa Cancer Center in Diane's memory.
Diane was born on October 6, 1958, in Springfield, Missouri to Delmar and Geraldine (Wingo) Fauscett. She graduated from Ankeny High School in 1976. Diane was united in marriage to Roland Phelps Jr. (Jake) on September 16, 1988 in Grand Junction, Colorado. Diane worked as an office administrator for Des Moines Area Community College and also for the Iowa Association of Community College Trustees. She was a wonderful homemaker who took pride in caring for her family.
Diane was the most devoted wife, mother and Nana. She treasured her family and loved spending time with them. She especially enjoyed being a Nana to her four grandchildren. The family loved fishing, boating, bowling, biking, camping and playing games together. She enjoyed nights spent hanging out on the deck with her husband, Jake. She was the most generous, loving, kind spirited and selfless person. She will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish her memory are Diane's husband: Jake Phelps; children; Justin Rullestad of Des Moines, Jill M. (Eric) Johnson of West Des Moines and Joseph (Molly) Phelps of Des Moines; grandchildren; Andrew Tweedale (14), Adam Johnson (7), David Johnson (5), and Charlie Phelps (4), her mother, Jerrie (Everett) Vaughn, brother, Gary Fauscett and sisters: Cathy Rinard and Deana Taylor. She is preceded in death by her father, Delmar Fauscett.
