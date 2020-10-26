Teresa Rose Fitzsimmons
Urbandale - Teresa Rose Fitzsimmons, 92, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 surrounded in love and accompanied by family in her home. Due to social gathering concerns Teresa's funeral service will be private, beginning 10 am Wednesday, October 28th at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The service will be live streamed. Please visit Teresa's obituary page on our website www.IlesCares.com
for a link 10 minutes prior to the service. We encourage friends and extended family to share their sympathies using the online condolences available on our website. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery in Vail, Iowa.
Teresa was born August 31, 1928 in Carroll, Iowa to John and Anna (Carey) Shoemaker. A lifelong educator, Teresa began her teaching career in Manning, Iowa. It was there where she met Eugene Fitzsimmons. They married in 1955 and together they welcomed six children. Teresa received her Bachelor's Degree from Drake University in 1977, and worked as at teacher at St. Pius X Catholic School for over 20 years. She presided over a lively household. The backyard served as both a baseball field as well as a motor cross course. Her home served as an open house at all hours, as well as a veterinary clinic for injured wild animals. She could be counted on as a girl scout leader, a den mother and an enthusiastic fan at baseball and softball, basketball, and track and cross country meets. Summers included camping outings, trips to the pool and memorable vacations to South Dakota, Colorado and Kansas City.
Teresa was always a fighter. She beat cancer twice and graduated from Hospice three times. Her family would like to thank the care providers at Mercy Hospital, Ramsey Village, Prairie Hills, home care providers and Hospice for their compassionate care.
Survivors include her children: Sean (Catharine) Fitzsimmons of Windsor Heights, Mark (Melissa) Fitzsimmons of New York, NY, Mary (Tim) Simmons of Des Moines, Matt Fitzsimmons of Pleasanton, CA, Susan (Jake Christensen) Fitzsimmons of Des Moines; grandchildren: Ian Fitzsimmons, Aiden Fitzsimmons, Kathleen Fitzsimmons, Joe Simmons, Grace Simmons, Nicole Fitzsimmons, Iris Christensen; brother, Johnnie (Beth) Shoemaker; and many cherished loved ones. Teresa was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene; daughter, Kathleen; two infant children: Stephen and Anne; siblings: Arlene (Melvin) Lamaak, Marcella (Maury) Nurse, Leona (Edward) Hadden, Paul (Sarah) Shoemaker.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic School.