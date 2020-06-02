Teri Rae Brubaker
Des Moines - Teri Brubaker, 61, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born December 18, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa to Don and Dorothy Brubaker.
Teri taught Elementary Education in Dallas Texas Public Schools. She was also a Dean of Students and nominated as Teacher of the Year. After returning to Des Moines she wrote training plans for the military, later substitute teaching in the Des Moines Public Schools.
She was a graduate of Hoover High School and Drake University, Cum Laude.
Teri is survived by her daughter, Haley (Ben) Leesley of McKinney, TX; son, Justin (Marisa) Elliot of Allen, TX; two grandchildren, Hayden Leesley and Harrison Carlson, and soon, third, Peyton Leesley; mother, Dorothy; and sister, Lisa (Jim Viscard) Brubaker; She was preceded in death by her father, Don L Brubaker.
Memorials may be given to Brubaker Elementary School. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
A private family burial will take place at a later date in Carson, IA.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.