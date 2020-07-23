Teri Thompson
Des Moines - Teri Jo Thompson, age 62, passed away peacefully due to cancer on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home in Des Moines.
Teri was born January 14, 1958 in Des Moines, Iowa. She graduated from Saydel High School in 1976. She was a racing fan and loved cheering on her husband and son when they would drive. She dedicated time to her yard, especially her flower gardens. Teri was a member of WADS - Women of Adventure and Desire. She loved their Christmas parties, crafting with the group, and just getting together. Teri always had a good time with her friends.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years Bob, son Tyler (Emily Heimbaugh), grandchildren Charley and Kendel, siblings Georgia (Randy) Strange and James Pieart, father LeRoy Pieart, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and many friends. Teri was preceded in death by her mother JoAnn and her best friend Sheri Lincoln.
According to Teri's wishes, cremation will occur and there will be no formal services held at this time. A celebration of life party will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in Teri's name - One Sprint Capital Place, PO Box 542, Knoxville, Iowa 50138. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.