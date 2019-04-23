Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
For more information about
Terrance Niklawski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Niklawski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance "Terry" Niklawski


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terrance "Terry" Niklawski Obituary
Terrance "Terry" Niklawski

Cumming - Terrance (Terry) Lance Niklawski died peacefully at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center on April 19, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 61 surrounded by loving family.

Terry was born on February 28, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa to Lawrence and LaVoy Niklawski. He married Kristin (Kasdorf) Niklawski on April 30, 1994. Terry and Kris were blessed with a son Andrew Lawrence Niklawski. Terry was a +20-year employee at EMC Insurance Companies, where he served as an IT Technical Analyst.

Terry is survived by his wife, Kristin; son, Andrew; sister, Nancy (Rick) Gass of Urbandale; brother, Mike (Connie) Niklawski of West Des Moines; brother, Steve (Jean) Niklawski of Richmond, Virginia; brother, Jim (Joyce Norris) Niklawski of West Des Moines; and a niece, 9 nephews, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lawrence and LaVoy Niklawski.

Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 27 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Saturday morning. Inurnment will be at Resthaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Iowa Donor Network. Online condolences may be at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now