Terrance "Terry" Niklawski
Cumming - Terrance (Terry) Lance Niklawski died peacefully at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center on April 19, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa at the age of 61 surrounded by loving family.
Terry was born on February 28, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa to Lawrence and LaVoy Niklawski. He married Kristin (Kasdorf) Niklawski on April 30, 1994. Terry and Kris were blessed with a son Andrew Lawrence Niklawski. Terry was a +20-year employee at EMC Insurance Companies, where he served as an IT Technical Analyst.
Terry is survived by his wife, Kristin; son, Andrew; sister, Nancy (Rick) Gass of Urbandale; brother, Mike (Connie) Niklawski of West Des Moines; brother, Steve (Jean) Niklawski of Richmond, Virginia; brother, Jim (Joyce Norris) Niklawski of West Des Moines; and a niece, 9 nephews, and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lawrence and LaVoy Niklawski.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 27 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel, 801 19th Street, West Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 10 am until service time on Saturday morning. Inurnment will be at Resthaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Iowa Donor Network. Online condolences may be at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 23, 2019