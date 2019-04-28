Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
First Unitarian Church
1800 Bell Avenue
Des Moines - Terrance E. Swanson, 77, died April 15, 2019 at Unity Point Health Des Moines Methodist.

Terry was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Mother's Day, May 11, 1941 to Arthur and Lois Swanson. He was one of three children. Terry graduated from Cedar Rapids Washington High School. He attended Coe College to study physics. He later went to Washington, DC where he worked for the Navy as a scientist and started law school at George Washington University. He earned his Law Degree in 1969.

Terry met his wife Jane in DC in 1965 and they were married in 1966. In 1968, their son Skip was born. The family moved to Indiana in 1969 for work and to Des Moines in 1970. Terry was the Director of TRACIS (Traffic Records and Criminal Information System). The family later moved to South Dakota where he became the Director of Information Services for the state. In 1980, the family moved back to Des Moines where Terry was the DIS for the Des Moines Register. He started his own business in Information Systems shortly thereafter. Terrance started a private practice law firm in 2000. He was active in the Bonsai Association. He loved writing, including publishing his own book and reading.

Terry is survived by his wife, Jane; son, Skip; sister, Nancy (John) Losenicky of Des Moines; brother, Roger (Barbara) Swanson of Minneapolis; a niece, Carey (John) Scheffler, a nephew, Scott (Kellie) Losenicky; their children and extended family and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at First Unitarian Church, 1800 Bell Avenue.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019
