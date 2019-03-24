|
Terrance "Terry" Vernon Pinckney
Ankeny - Terry Pinckney, 65, passed away March 22, 2019. Terry was born May 29, 1953 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Leslie and Vivian Pinckney. Terry graduated from East High Des Moines in 1971 and has resided at Link Group Home since 1976. Terry worked at the Easterseals Workshop and Goodwill Industries.
Among his favorite activities were fishing, bowling, and volleyball, and he enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics. He loved animals, and visiting the zoo was another pastime he enjoyed. Terry always had a pet, often named Sam. From his bird to his pet turtle, taking care of "Sam" was one of his proud accomplishments. Growing up, Terry's numerous pets included horses, dogs, cats, and of course that charming racoon named Sam!
Terry was cherished by his family. He is survived by his brothers Dr. Thomas Pinckney, Victor (Peggy) Pinckney, Timothy (Susie) Pinckney, David (Sandy) Pinckney, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Vivian and Leslie Pinckney and sister Pam Cole.
The family will hold a private memorial service for Terry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 24, 2019