Terrence "Butch" Fitzpatrick
Terrence "Butch" Fitzpatrick, age 74, lost his battle with cancer on 6/16/20. Terry was a Vietnam veteran and drove a truck for 46 years. He is survived by his sister Karen, daughter Lisa, grandkids Justin and Judy, 3 great grandchildren, a brood of Fitzpatrick's, and numerous friends and family. He is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Mildred, daughter Crystal, brother Jack and the love of his life, Judy Lewis.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 22, 2020.
