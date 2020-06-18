Terrence "Butch" Fitzpatrick



Terrence "Butch" Fitzpatrick, age 74, lost his battle with cancer on 6/16/20. Terry was a Vietnam veteran and drove a truck for 46 years. He is survived by his sister Karen, daughter Lisa, grandkids Justin and Judy, 3 great grandchildren, a brood of Fitzpatrick's, and numerous friends and family. He is preceded in death by parents Raymond and Mildred, daughter Crystal, brother Jack and the love of his life, Judy Lewis.









