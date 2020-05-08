Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Terri Lynn Clark Obituary
Terri Lynn Clark

West Des Moines - Terri Lynn Clark, 60, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Mercyone West Lakes in West Des Moines, IA from complications of Covid-19. Per Terri's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and private services were held.

Terri was born December 5, 1959, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Thomas and Mary (Gates) Clark.

Terri had many jobs but her favorites were Reilly Construction and Turner Construction. She loved photography, fishing, road trips with her friends and spending time with her family.

Terri is survived by her sisters, Sandra (Jeff) Carmichael of Urbandale, IA, Penni (Jerry) Epping of Des Moines, IA and Kari Lenihan (Marc Ryan) of Urbandale, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Larry Torrence and her son, Matt Torrence.

Contributions may be made to the Furry Friends Refuge. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 8 to May 10, 2020
