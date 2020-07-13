Terriann Crisp
Ankeny - Internationally revered pharmacology professor, Dr. Terriann Crisp, died unexpectedly in her home Tuesday evening, July 7, 2020.
Terriann was born in Reno, Nevada on June 5, 1957, to the late Carroll Crisp and Louise Martin Crisp. Terriann earned her Ph.D. from Marshall University School of Medicine in 1985 prior to completing a postdoctoral research fellowship at Robert C. Byrd Health Sciences Center. She worked through the academic ranks as a medical pharmacologist at Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine and Des Moines University, earning awards for outstanding faculty service and teaching excellence. She was responsible for multiple grant-funded research projects and authored or co-authored over forty-five publications. After her tenure as Professor and Chair of the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology at Des Moines University, she founded Crisp Enterprises: Pharmacology Instruction and Consultation to teach and consult nationally and internationally.
Terriann is celebrated by her students and colleagues for her exemplary teaching and mentorship. She went to great lengths to engage her students while introducing very complex materials, helping them to both remember and to comprehend. Students remember her as a fantastic teacher, mentor and friend. Terriann's maternal instincts inspired all of them, as she continually provided emotional support to countless medical and health sciences students, encouraging them to stay the course.
From an early age, Terriann had a great compassion for animals large and small. She devoted herself to providing financial support and volunteering time to programs such as the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) and Raptor Resource Project. She brought her passion as an educator to support animal causes; a modern day animal whisperer.
Terriann was preceded in death by her father, Carroll Crisp, her mother Louise Crisp and her youngest brother, Howard Crisp. She is survived by her loving wife Traci Bush; their dogs; her five siblings, Carroll Crisp, Dr. David Crisp, Nancy Weeks, Mary Crisp, Elizabeth Crisp; sixteen nieces and nephews; ten great nieces and nephews, one great-great niece and thousands of medical professionals worldwide.
Dr. Terriann Crisp served the people she loved every day, providing a positive difference in their lives. She is loved and will be dearly missed.
In loving memory, donations can be contributed to: The Animal Rescue League of Iowa: www.arl-iowa.org
or The Raptor Resource Project: www.raptorresource.org
