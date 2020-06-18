Terry Brent
Terry Brent

Stuart - Terry Marie (Bird) Brent, 56 of Stuart passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home south of Stuart. Memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. on Friday, June 26th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Stuart. Time of fellowship and light meal will follow the service at the New Beginnings Open Bible Church in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be direct to the West Central Valley FFA. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
JOHNSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
123 North Second Street
Stuart, IA 50250
(515) 523-1200
