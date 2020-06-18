Terry Brent
Stuart - Terry Marie (Bird) Brent, 56 of Stuart passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her home south of Stuart. Memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. on Friday, June 26th at the Johnson Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Stuart. Time of fellowship and light meal will follow the service at the New Beginnings Open Bible Church in Stuart. Memorial contributions may be direct to the West Central Valley FFA. Online condolences may be left at www.johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.