Terry Collins
Truro - Celebration Of Life for Terry Collins (66) of Truro,
Passed away on July 21, 2020. A Celebration of life will be held on August 9, 2020, 9am to 7pm at the Community Bldg in Truro (former Lions Hall). There will be a brunch from 9am to 1pm, refreshments and cookies from 1pm to 5pm and a supper from 5pm to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations to be sent to Chasity Collins 121 E Lane St Lot 17 Winterset, IA 50273.
The memorial fund will be distributed at a later date to Community Organizations in Truro, St. Charles and New Virginia.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.