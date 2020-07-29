1/
Terry Collins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Collins

Truro - Celebration Of Life for Terry Collins (66) of Truro,

Passed away on July 21, 2020. A Celebration of life will be held on August 9, 2020, 9am to 7pm at the Community Bldg in Truro (former Lions Hall). There will be a brunch from 9am to 1pm, refreshments and cookies from 1pm to 5pm and a supper from 5pm to 7pm.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations to be sent to Chasity Collins 121 E Lane St Lot 17 Winterset, IA 50273.

The memorial fund will be distributed at a later date to Community Organizations in Truro, St. Charles and New Virginia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved