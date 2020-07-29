Terry Collins



Truro - Celebration Of Life for Terry Collins (66) of Truro,



Passed away on July 21, 2020. A Celebration of life will be held on August 9, 2020, 9am to 7pm at the Community Bldg in Truro (former Lions Hall). There will be a brunch from 9am to 1pm, refreshments and cookies from 1pm to 5pm and a supper from 5pm to 7pm.



In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations to be sent to Chasity Collins 121 E Lane St Lot 17 Winterset, IA 50273.



The memorial fund will be distributed at a later date to Community Organizations in Truro, St. Charles and New Virginia.









