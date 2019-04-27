|
Terry D. Reynolds
Mitchellville - Terry Dean Reynolds, 84, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Mitchell Village Care Center in Mitchellville, Iowa.
Terry was born December 5, 1934 in Altoona, Iowa to Glenn C. and Ethel M. (Winegar) Reynolds. He worked as an equipment operator for the Iowa Department of Transportation prior to his retirement in September 1994. He had a passion for motorcycles. He was a member of the Goldwing Road Riders Association and the American Motorcycle Association. Terry was also an avid dog lover.
Terry is survived by his children, Bonnie Reynolds of Arizona, Lora Adkins of New Mexico, Denise McCullough of West Des Moines, and Andy (Stacey) Reynolds of Mitchellville; grandchildren, Joseph, Jennifer, Josh, Megan, Kyle, Eric, Michelle, and Zachary; his sister, Rose (Don) Crannell of Minnesota; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ginger; first wife, Harriet "Eileen" Becerra of Arizona; his grandson, Justin; and his parents, Glenn and Ethel Reynolds.
Services will be held Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Hamilton's Mitchellville Funeral Home, 303 Center Ave S, Mitchellville. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will take place at Canfield Cemetery, Altoona at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League in loving memory of Terry.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 27, 2019